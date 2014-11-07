UPDATE 1-Skanska Q3 orders beat expectations, to exit Latin America

* Q3 EBIT 1.9 bln SEK vs consensus 1.7 bln

* Books 200 mln in Latin America writedowns, costs

* Strong construction profit growth in Sweden, Poland

* Order intake 37.1 bln SEK vs consensus 34.0 bln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska posted on Friday a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter order bookings, with strong intake in several key markets, and said it had decided to exit Latin America entirely.

Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States where it is the fourth-biggest player, also said the overall construction market was developing positively.

Order intake at Skanska’s construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 37.1 billion crowns from 29.0 billion, against a forecast of 34.0 billion.

Operating profit rose to 1.87 billion crowns ($251.7 million) from 1.48 billion a year ago against a mean forecast for 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result includes writedowns and one-off costs totalling 200 million crowns related to an accelerated wind-down of Skanska’s Engineering and Construction business in Latin America.

Skanska, which has a strategy to grow mainly in the United States, also said it had decided to sell its Latin American operations and maintenance business.

In the second quarter it booked 500 million crowns in writedowns and restructuring costs in Latin America, saying it would wind down its engineering and construction business and focus on the operations and maintenance part.

Skanska said order bookings were particularly strong in Sweden, Britain, Poland and at its U.S. civil unit, which carries out large and complex civil construction projects.

Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said in the report the overall construction market outlook was strong with the exception of the Finnish market.