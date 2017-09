Feb 3 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Skanska delivers infrastructure improvement program in the UK, worth GBP 100 million, about SEK 1.3 billion

* Says has in a joint venture with Balfour Beatty and MWH Treatment been awarded a contract as part of Thames Water’s eight20 alliance to deliver essential improvements to the company’s network over the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: