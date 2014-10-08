FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska looks to buy U.S. builders specialising in power plants
October 8, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Skanska looks to buy U.S. builders specialising in power plants

Jeffrey Dastin

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Skanska wants to buy more U.S. builders that specialise in power plant jobs as it seeks to capitalise on a building boom on the back of low energy prices, the firm’s incoming Americas chief said.

The U.S. shale gas boom is attracting energy-intensive industries seeking to lower their costs, which is boosting utilities’ needs for new plants and other investments. A government plan laid out in June to slash pollution from power generation is also expected to spur demand.

Skanska, the fourth-biggest builder in the United States, in 2011 bought Indiana-based builder Industrial Contractors, which focuses on energy projects.

“We are looking for acquisitions in the U.S.,” said Richard Cavallaro, head of Skanska’s USA civil unit and from 2015 also head of its entire Americas operation.

“If we do an acquisition, it will be in the power industrials segment,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Cavallaro was speaking ahead of a presentation on Skanska’s U.S. operations, set to take place in New York on Wednesday, which the group hopes will attract more U.S. investors.

“Since we trade on the Swedish stock market, I don’t think we get the full traction we could get in the U.S. We slide under the radar somewhat,” he said.

“The purpose of the capital markets day is in part to explain to U.S. investors Skanska’s business strategy and to generate more interest in the company,” he added.

The United States, its single biggest market, is where Skanska wants to see its fastest growth in the years ahead. The group’s chief executive, Johan Karlstrom, said in a Reuters interview last week that the U.S. “re-industrialisation” was a trend set to continue for many years. (editing by Jane Baird)

