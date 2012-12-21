FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska makes 500 mln SEK writedown in Latin America in Q4
December 21, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska makes 500 mln SEK writedown in Latin America in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Skanska AB : * will take a SEK 500 M charge in its construction operations in Latin America in the fourth quarter * * After the charge, the operating income for the total construction stream for the full year 2012 is expected to range between SEK 3.2 to 3.4 billion * charge mainly related to write-downs in one ongoing project and write-downs of claims in two completed projects with fixed price contracts * It is the same projects in which Skanska has taken write-downs earlier this year

* In the ongoing infrastructure project, unexpected ground conditions and utility issues have lead to substantially higher costs. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter 2013.

