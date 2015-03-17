FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Builder Skanska denies media report of graft in Czech road deal
March 17, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Builder Skanska denies media report of graft in Czech road deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish construction company Skanska denied on Tuesday media reports that it paid millions of crowns in bribes to secure a highway contract in the Czech Republic five years ago.

Skanska said while it took the allegations seriously, the report from a Swedish radio station, citing unnamed sources, was incorrect and there was no reason to suspect any corruption in the case.

Sweden’s Ekot radio said on its website that an internal review by Skanska in 2011 showed bribes had been paid but that management had not taken any action in response.

“It is correct that we did an internal review but there was nothing in there which pointed to ethical wrongdoing,” Edvard Lind, Skanska’s head of media relations, told Reuters.

Ekot said Skanska had won the contract, which was for parts of a highway near Prague, together with two local contractors. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
