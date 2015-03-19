Builder Skanska to let Deloitte review Czech project

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska has picked Deloitte to review a Czech building project after a media report alleging graft, the company said said on Thursday.

Earlier this week Swedish radio reported that bribes had been paid out to secure a contract for building parts of a highway near Prague which Skanska won together with two local contractors.

Skanska denied the report and said there was no reason to suspect any corrupton in the case.

“Skanska takes suspicions of ethical violations very seriously and has zero tolerance of corruption. Therefore, an independent external audit of project R7 is initiated,” Skanska said in a statement, referring to the R7 highway. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)