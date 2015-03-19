FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Builder Skanska to let Deloitte review Czech project
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Builder Skanska to let Deloitte review Czech project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska has picked Deloitte to review a Czech building project after a media report alleging graft, the company said said on Thursday.

Earlier this week Swedish radio reported that bribes had been paid out to secure a contract for building parts of a highway near Prague which Skanska won together with two local contractors.

Skanska denied the report and said there was no reason to suspect any corrupton in the case.

“Skanska takes suspicions of ethical violations very seriously and has zero tolerance of corruption. Therefore, an independent external audit of project R7 is initiated,” Skanska said in a statement, referring to the R7 highway. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.