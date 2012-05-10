UPDATE 1-Skanska posts surprise fall in Q1 pretax profit

* Pretax profit 155 mln SEK vs consensus 565 mln

* Order intake 25.1 bln SEK vs mean forecast 25.6 bln

* U.S. operations expected to develop favourably

* European markets ex-Nordics look weaker (Adds background, quotes)

STOCKHOLM, May 10 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted a surprise fall in first-quarter pretax profit and said that while its U.S. business should develop favourably most markets in Europe would be weaker.

Skanska, which counts Sweden and the United States as its biggest markets, said on Thursday pretax profit stood at 155 million Swedish crowns ($22.5 million), short of a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 565 million and compared with a year-earlier 451 million.

Skanska’s results chime with those of two of Europe’s biggest players in the sector, cement maker Holcim and brickmaker Wienerberger, which both posted disappointing results for the European region on Wednesday.

Skanska has been on a buying spree and has said it wants to acquire more companies in the United States where demand has been solid.

“The market outlook for our U.S. operations is expected to develop favourably and the Nordic market as a whole is stable,” Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said in a statement.

Other European countries, however, looked weaker, he added.

Order bookings at the building and civil construction unit, which generates more than nine tenths of group revenue, stood at 25.1 billion crowns, just short of the average forecast in a Reuters poll for 25.6 billion.

Karlstrom said the company’s residential development business performance, one of its core business areas, was “clearly unacceptable”. It will present in the second quarter a strategy for returning this line of business to acceptable profitability. ($1=6.8866 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)