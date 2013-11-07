UPDATE 1-Skanska cautious on U.S. prospects due to fiscal crisis

* Q3 orders 30.5 bln SEK vs forecast 28.8 bln

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, struck a note of caution over the effects of political wrangling in Washington on its U.S. business after posting a slightly bigger than expected rise in third-quarter order bookings.

The group has seen construction activity edge higher this year due to an upturn in the United States, its single biggest market, which was hit hard by the global financial crisis but is now well on the way to recovery.

Order bookings at Skanska’s construction unit, where the group generates nine tenths of its sales, rose to 30.5 billion Swedish crowns ($4.70 billion) in the quarter from 26.5 billion a year ago, beating the 28.8 billion seen by analysts.

However, recent months have seen the robust outlook for U.S. construction tempered by last month’s budget row, which was only temporarily patched up and could flare up again early next year.

“We are seeing a number of markets developing positively, but also some in which the outlook has weakened,” Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said.

“For example, the political situation surrounding the U.S. economy is resulting in a more cautious attitude among some private clients in the U.S. energy sector, which may delay the start of new projects.”

But Karlstrom added that the group saw positive developments ahead in civil construction in a number of its markets, including the United States.

Sweden’s Skanska said operating earnings rose to 1.5 billion crowns from 1.4 billion a year earlier, versus a mean forecast of 1.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.4949 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Oskar von Bahr; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)