Skanska Q1 profit just tops consensus
May 7, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

Skanska Q1 profit just tops consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Tuesday higher first-quarter pretax earnings than expected and said restructuring measures had a positive impact on the profitability in the quarter.

Skanska said it has a strong position in the market segments that are expanding, including healthcare, offices and complex infrastructure projects.

“We continue to foresee positive market outlooks in these segments although the competition is intense,” the company said.

Operating earnings rose to 518 million Swedish crowns ($79.3 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 484 million and a year-ago 148 million.

Order bookings fell year-on-year, but were above expectations, at 24.3 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.5286 Swedish crowns)

