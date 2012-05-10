FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska posts surprise fall in Q1 pretax profit
May 10, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Skanska posts surprise fall in Q1 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 10 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Thursday a surprise fall in first-quarter pretax profit and said that while business in the United States should develop favourably most markets in Europe would be weaker.

Pretax profit stood at 155 million Swedish crowns ($22.5 million), short of a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 565 million and against a year-earlier 451 million.

Order bookings were slightly below expectations.

The Swedish firm said the Nordic markets are as a whole were stable but that other European countries looked weaker.

$1 = 6.8866 Swedish crowns

