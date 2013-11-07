FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska Q3 profit in line with forecast
November 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Skanska Q3 profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted a rise in third-quarter operating earnings and order intake roughly in line with expectations on Thursday as construction activity edged higher on both sides of the North Atlantic.

Sweden’s Skanska said operating earnings rose to 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($231 million) from a year-ago 1.4 billion versus a mean forecast of 1.6 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.4949 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Oskar von Bahr)

