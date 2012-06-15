FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska to restructure underperforming homes unit, take charge
June 15, 2012

Skanska to restructure underperforming homes unit, take charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 15 (Reuters) - Construction group Skanska said on Friday it was to restructure its residential development operations in the Nordic region, Czech Republic and Slovakia after facing higher production costs and lower sales.

The group said in a statement that the restructuring would lead to the loss of 150 jobs, of which 110 would come in Sweden, and cost 380 million Swedish crowns ($54.14 million) in the second quarter in a one-off charge.

“Annual savings of 180 million crowns will be achieved on an on going basis,” the group added.

It said its financial targets remained unchanged. ($1 = 7.0190 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Johan Ahlander)

