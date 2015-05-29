FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska selected for $3.6 bln construction of LaGuardia terminal
May 29, 2015 / 6:33 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska selected for $3.6 bln construction of LaGuardia terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - LaGuardia Gateway Partners, a consortium including Swedish builder Skanska, has been selected by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as preferred bidder in a $3.6 billion construction of a new terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The project will be funded by a public-private partnership (PPP), with the private sector contributing more than $2 billion and the Port Authority contributing more than $1 billion to construct the airport and supporting infrastructure, the Port Authority said.

Skanska said in a statement on Friday its share of the equity investment would be up to 40 percent, while its share of the construction contract is 70 percent.

Skanska said no order bookings or investments would be accounted for until financial close, expected in 2016.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners is comprised of Skanska, Vantage Airport Group, Meridiam, Walsh Construction, HOK and Parsons Brinckerhoff. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
