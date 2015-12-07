FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skanska aims for highest total shareholder return in sector
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska aims for highest total shareholder return in sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, set financial targets for 2016-20 on Monday and said it was aiming for the highest total return for shareholders in its sector.

The Swedish group said at a so-called capital markets day for investors it was aiming for a return on equity of at least 18 percent, compared with a target of 18-20 percent for 2011-15.

The operating margin for its construction business should be at least 3.5 percent compared with a goal of 3.5-4.0 percent for the previous period, it added.

Skanska said the total return to shareholders - the increase in its share price plus dividends - should be the highest among its competitors in Europe and the United States.

It kept its policy of paying a dividend of 40-70 percent of net profit.

Skanska said project development would grow over the next five years and contribute as much value to the business as its construction unit. The return on investment should be at least 10 percent for all project development units, it said.

Previously it targeted a return of 10-15 percent for its residential, commercial and infrastructure development units. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.