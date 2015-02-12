RPT-Skanska Q4 operating profit, orders beat expectations

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter operating profit and orders and said the overall construction market developed positively.

Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States, said operating profit rose to 2.31 billion crowns ($275.8 million) from a year-ago 1.65 billion, against a mean forecast for 2.26 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result includes a 100 million crown one-off charge related to Skanska’s exit from Latin America.

Order intake at the Swedish group’s construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 42.2 billion crowns from 27.7 billion, against a forecast 37.8 billion. ($1 = 8.3761 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)