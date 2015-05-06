FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skanska Q1 profit just lags expectations, orders in line
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 6, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska Q1 profit just lags expectations, orders in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Wednesday a slightly smaller rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit, and order intake in line with forecasts.

Sweden’s Skanska said the overall construction market outlook for 2015 was positive.

Operating profit rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from a year-ago 656 million, against a mean forecast for 856 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result included an 130 million crown charge related to Skanska’s exit from Latin America.

$1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.