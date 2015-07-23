FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska Q2 operating profit, orders top forecast
July 23, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska Q2 operating profit, orders top forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted a second-quarter operating profit and order intake above expectations on Thursday and said the overall construction market outlook remained positive.

Operating profit rose to 1.67 billion Swedish crowns ($194.6 million) from 925 million crowns a year ago and against a mean forecast for 1.56 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

Order intake at the Swedish group’s construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of sales, fell to 28.0 billion crowns from 37.0 billion, but topped the analysts’ forecast of 26.4 billion.

$1 = 8.5818 Swedish crowns By Oskar von Bahr, editing by Niklas Pollard

