FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skanska Q4 order intake falls more than expected
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 4, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Skanska Q4 order intake falls more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska reported on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more than expected.

Skanska said a significant amount of orders in its USA Building unit were postponed by the end of 2015.

Order intake at Skanska’s main construction unit fell to 29.9 billion crowns ($3.5 billion) from 41.8 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for 34.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to 3.12 billion crowns from 2.31 billion, against a forecast 2.49 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected results at its commercial property development unit.

$1 = 8.4476 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.