Skanska Q1 orders, commercial development profit beat consensus
May 12, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Skanska Q1 orders, commercial development profit beat consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska on Thursday unexpectedly reported a small increase in first-quarter order intake, while operating profit rose more than expected.

Order intake at Skanska’s Construction unit, which accounts for the bulk of turnover, edged up to 30.3 billion crowns ($3.7 billion) from 30.2 billion a year ago, against a mean forecast for a decline to 29.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating profit rose to 1.97 billion crowns from 832 million, against a forecast 1.71 billion, helped by stronger-than-expected profits at its commercial property development unit. ($1 = 8.1348 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

