BRIEF-China Vanke's unit to invest 5 bln yuan with partners on property projects
* Says its unit to invest 5.031 billion yuan ($730.31 million) with partners on property projects
STOCKHOLM May 5 Swedish construction group Skanska reported on Friday a smaller than expected drop in first-quarter operating profit helped by unexpectedly strong performance at its infrastructure development business.
Group operating profit shrank to 1.85 billion crowns ($209.3 million) from the year-ago 1.97 billion, which was boosted by high commercial property divestment, and ahead of a 1.43 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Order intake at the Construction unit, which books the bulk of sales, beat forecasts with an increase to 38.2 billion crowns from 30.3 billion, against a forecast 37.7 billion. ($1 = 8.8392 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Qtrly revenue 336.7 million rgt versus 334.8 million rgt, qtrly profit attributable 176.7 million rgt versus 182.8 million rgt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2rHRRDh) Further company coverage:
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017