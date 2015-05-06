FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Skanska Q1 profit, orders just lag expectations
#Corrections News
May 6, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Skanska Q1 profit, orders just lag expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects order intake to “slightly below forecasts” from “in line with forecasts”)

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted a slightly smaller than expected rise in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday and order intake slightly below forecasts.

Sweden’s Skanska said the overall construction market outlook for 2015 was positive.

Operating profit rose to 832 million Swedish crowns ($100 million) from 656 million crowns a year ago and against a mean forecast for 856 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The result included a 130 million crown charge related to Skanska’s exit from Latin America. ($1 = 8.3188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
