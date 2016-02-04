UPDATE 1-Skanska orders fall as property sales lift Q4 profit

* Q4 operating profit 3.1 bln SEK vs consensus 2.5 bln

* Q4 order intake 29.9 bln SEK vs consensus 34.9 bln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Construction firm Skanska reported on Thursday a stronger fourth-quarter profit than expected, helped by divestments at its commercial property development unit, but said some U.S. clients had delayed building orders recently.

Skanska, for which the United States is its biggest market, reiterated a 12-month outlook for an overall positive building market. But it reported a year-on-year fall in order intake at its construction unit, which account for the bulk of sales, for the fifth straight quarter.

Order bookings fell to 29.9 billion crowns ($3.5 billion) from 41.8 billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast for 34.9 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“The lower order bookings is due to the lumpiness of order bookings in general, as well as a significant amount of orders in USA Building getting postponed by the end of 2015,” Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said in a statement.

Operating profit at the Swedish firm rose to 3.12 billion crowns from 2.31 billion, against a forecast 2.49 billion.

Skanska’s project development units, with commercial properties the biggest, account for an increasing share of profit. In 2015 they made up around 60 percent of group operating profit, against a third in 2010.

Skanska said it had yet to agree with clients on the settlement of claims for unexpected costs in U.S. projects that hit its U.S. margins in the previous quarter.