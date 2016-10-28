CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Skanska Q3 earnings hit by weak Polish market, share slips

(Changes to 1,266 mln from 1,266 bln in first bullet)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Nordic region's biggest builder Skanska reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations on Friday, hit by weak profitability at its Polish construction unit, knocking down its shares.

* Q3 operating profit 1,266 mln SEK vs year-ago 901 mln and 1,685 mln seen in Reuters poll. The year-ago operating profit was negatively affected by writedowns for higher costs for U.S. projects

* Q3 operating margin for its construction unit lands at 2.7 pct, up from year-ago 2.2 pct, but below analysts average forecasts of 3.4 pct. Skanska is targeting an operating margin of at least 3.5 pct

* "We are disappointed with the situation in Poland," Skanska Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters "EU funded civil projects have been substantially delayed. The market has subsided."

* Shares in Skanska down 5.4 pct by 0809 GMT, biggest drag on Stockholm large cap index

* Q3 order bookings in construction 46.4 bln SEK vs year-ago 33.9 bln and 41.4 bln seen in Reuters poll. Order backlog of 192 bln SEK is biggest ever

* Q3 revenue 36.5 bln SEK vs year-ago 37.3 bln and 38.8 bln seen in Reuters poll

* Skanska says the overall construction market outlook continues to be positive

* Says the civil market in Poland and Czech Republic are further impacted by delays in the allocation of designated EU funds

* Says during the third quarter the Polish organization has been restructured and rightsized in order to achieve an adequate cost structure in relation to revenue. More than 1,000 employees have been laid-off

* Says this, together with weak performance in certain projects, affects the Polish operating margin negatively

* Says long-term, the Polish market is viewed as robust

* Says we have a continued challenging situation in USA Civil

* Skanska CEO tells Reuters expects no reimbursements for design changes at USA Civil projects until late 2017

* Says in the UK, Brexit will likely impact the non-residential building sector negatively, although the civil sector will improve

* Says Swedish housing market has now absorbed the new mortgage amortization requirements implemented in June, as well as the initial uncertainty relating to Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (By Oskar von Bahr)