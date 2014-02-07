RPT-Skanska profit, orders just below forecast in Q4

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted fourth-quarter operating earnings and order intake slightly below expectations on Friday but said the outlook for its geographical markets and segments was slowly improving.

Sweden’s Skanska said operating earnings fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($254 million) from a year-ago 1.74 billion versus a mean forecast of 1.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company proposed a dividend of 6.25 crowns per share compared to an average of 6.23 crowns foreseen by analysts. ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns)