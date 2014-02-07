FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Skanska profit, orders just below forecast in Q4
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Skanska profit, orders just below forecast in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted fourth-quarter operating earnings and order intake slightly below expectations on Friday but said the outlook for its geographical markets and segments was slowly improving.

Sweden’s Skanska said operating earnings fell to 1.65 billion crowns ($254 million) from a year-ago 1.74 billion versus a mean forecast of 1.75 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company proposed a dividend of 6.25 crowns per share compared to an average of 6.23 crowns foreseen by analysts. ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.