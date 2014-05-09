FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska says overall market outlook has improved
May 9, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska says overall market outlook has improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Skanska AB : * Says the overall market outlook has improved * Says weather impacted both the top and bottom line, expects to make up for

the lower business volume during the remainder of the year. * Says in infrastructure development, the market continues to develop favorably

in the U.S. * Says U.S. Civil’s share of the design build contract of the PPP-project I-4 Ultimate in Florida will amount to around SEK 6 billion at financial close, which is expected to be reached during the second half of 2014.

