Builder Skanska puts US energy-linked M&A on hold after oil price plunge

By Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, June 5 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska has put plans to acquire U.S. energy-related construction companies on ice due to the unstable oil price, the head of its operations in the United States said.

The United States is Skanska’s biggest market and the company had said it wanted to buy U.S. builders that specialise in power plants, aiming to capitalise on a surge in construction amid the U.S. shale gas boom.

But the plunge in oil prices in the past year has prompted the company to wait to get a better view of where oil prices are heading, Richard Cavallaro, who took up his position in January, told Reuters late on Thursday.

“We are looking for some stability and predictability (in the oil price),” he said, referring to the impact that might have on energy-related companies’ business.

“It got a little risky so we decided to put it on ice for a little bit,” he said.

There were not a lot of good companies to buy, he said.

“And Skanska as a business has focused on buying good companies and not fixer-uppers. So we found very few of them.”

The company - which says it is the second-biggest builder in the United States by revenue - in 2011 bought Indiana-based Industrial Contractors, which focuses on energy projects.

Cavallaro also sees opportunities in fuel-intensive industries like airlines and trucking as lower energy costs have given them more capital to spend on new facilities.

“Even the manufacturing clients, we’re seeing a lot more of those because fuel is cheap.”

The United States now accounts for 33 percent of Skanska’s group turnover, up from 25 percent in 2011.

Cavallaro said expanding to Canada was on the radar, but not in the near term. Skanska had some projects in Canada, and might service customers in the country.

“But right now to organically or through an acquisition enter Canada is not in our immediate plans. But certainly we’re always interested and it would be a natural place for us to be when we find ourselves ready to be there,” he said.

Last week a Skanska consortium was chosen as preferred bidder for a $3.6 billion overhaul of New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The project is a public-private partnership (PPP), in which private players take on much of the financial risk in large orders from the public sector.

Cavallaro said he saw a “real pipeline” of PPP projects in the country but added competition was intense. (Editing by Niklas Pollard and Susan Fenton)