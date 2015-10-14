REFILE-Skanska says U.S. write-downs hit Q3, EBIT seen at about SEK 900 mln

(Corrects typo in third paragraph)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, said on Wednesday write-downs in its U.S. operations would weigh in the third quarter with operating profit seen slumping to about 900 million crowns ($111 million) from a year-ago 1.87 billion.

Market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates data, were for operating earnings of 1.55 billion Swedish crowns in the quarter.

Skanska said the majority of the write downs were in six projects, and the main reasons were design changes by the client and lower than anticipated productivity.

The company said it expected these losses to impact the group’s operating profit by 630 million crowns in the quarter, of which 470 million stemmed from its USA Civil operations and 160 million from its USA Building segment.

For 2015 it said it expected operating income to be in the range of 5.5-6.0 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.1266 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)