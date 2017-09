Dec 19 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska sells office project in wroclaw, poland, for eur 117 m, about sek 1 billion

* Sells to the Hamburg-based real estate investment manager Union Investment

* The sale will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2014 and the hand-over of the property is scheduled for the fourth quarter 2015 Link to press release: here

Further company coverage: