BRIEF-Skanska invests EUR 23 mln in office project in Poznan, Poland
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska invests EUR 23 mln in office project in Poznan, Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Says invests EUR 23 million, about SEK 209 million, in the phase I of Maraton office project located in center of Poznan, Poland.

* The building will consist of six stories above ground and two underground parking levels. The leasable space for the first phase of the project will be about 13,000 square meters.

* Construction work starts in January 2015 and the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

