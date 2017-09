Dec 8 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Says Roman Wieczorek will remain Executive Vice President Skanska and in his position within Skanska Senior Executive Team be responsible for Skanska’s construction operations in Central Europe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: