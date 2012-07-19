FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skanska Q2 pretax lags consensus
July 19, 2012

Skanska Q2 pretax lags consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Skanska, the Nordic region’s biggest builder, posted on Thursday a bigger fall than expected in second-quarter pretax profit and said that it saw a stable overall construction market in the coming 12 months, but with large local differences.

Pretax profit stood at 1.22 billion Swedish crowns ($175.7 million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 1.57 billion million.

The year-earlier profit of 5.66 billion crowns was boosted by a 4.5 billion gain from the sale of a stake in a Chilean highway.

Order bookings were above expectations.

$1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

