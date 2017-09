MOSCOW, March 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s speed-skating union will fight for the full acquittal of its sportsmen suspected of using meldonium, President Alexei Kravtsov was quoted by R-Sport news agency as saying on Wednesday.

Russian Olympic short-track speed skating gold medallist Semion Elistratov and five-time world champion speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov earlier tested positive for meldonium, R-Sport reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Alexander Winning)