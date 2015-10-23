Skechers slumps 36 pct on weak sales; sell-off overdone-analysts

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Skechers USA Inc lost more than a third of its market value on Friday after the footwear maker’s quarterly sales missed estimates for the first time in two years, but analysts said the sell-off appeared to be overdone.

The company’s shares fell as much as 36 percent on Friday, a day after Skechers reported disappointing third-quarter sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak sales in its U.S. wholesale business.

“While the third quarter was disappointing, we don’t believe it’s brand specific and view the reaction as unjustified,” Susquehanna analyst Christopher Svezia said.

Skechers’ weak results also weighed on the shares of athletic gear maker Under Armour Inc, off 3 percent, and shoe retailer Foot Locker Inc, down 7 percent.

Skechers’ stock has been on an upswing, rising about 55 percent since late April as the company reported record sales for two quarters in a row.

Even though third-quarter sales were also a record, Skechers reported a sharp slowdown in growth at its domestic wholesale business, where it sells to retailers rather than through its own stores.

Growth in the business - Skechers biggest, accounting for about 42 percent of total revenue - slowed to 12 percent in the third quarter from 32 percent in the preceding quarter, Svezia said.

That spooked investors, but Svezia said the worries appeared overblown.

He said the blame lay mostly on a calendar shift: wholesale customers had pulled third-quarter orders into the second quarter, anticipating demand during the back-to-school season. But a late start to the season left them with excess inventory, which led to lower orders in the third quarter.

Still, Skechers posted a 27 percent increase in quarterly revenue and Citi Investment Research said average selling prices rose 6.8 percent, indicating Skechers did not have to discount to push sales.

Citi said Skechers brand momentum remained intact and the pull-back in the stock created a rare buying opportunity.

Skechers shares was trading near their session low of $29.56, a six-month low, in midday trading on Friday.

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock. Eight of nine brokerages covering the stock still rate it “buy” or higher, according to Thomson Reuters data. So far, only Buckingham Research has downgraded the stock, to “hold”.

The stock’s intrinsic value is $28.97 compared to Thursday’s close of $46.19, according to StarMine, indicating the stock is overvalued. The model takes into account analysts’ earnings per share growth forecasts, usually over five years. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)