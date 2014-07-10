FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skechers sues Fila over Go Walk shoes patent infringement
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Skechers sues Fila over Go Walk shoes patent infringement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Sports shoe maker Skechers USA Inc said it filed a lawsuit against Fila U.S.A. Inc, claiming Fila Amazen Memory Moc shoes infringed patents related to Skechers Go Walk shoes.

Thursday’s suit comes nearly a month after Skechers filed a similar claim against Adidas AG’s Reebok International Ltd, alleging Reebok’s Walk Ahead RS shoes infringed its Go Walk shoe patents.

Skechers filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.