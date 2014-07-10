Skechers sues Fila over Go Walk shoes patent infringement

July 10 (Reuters) - Sports shoe maker Skechers USA Inc said it filed a lawsuit against Fila U.S.A. Inc, claiming Fila Amazen Memory Moc shoes infringed patents related to Skechers Go Walk shoes.

Thursday’s suit comes nearly a month after Skechers filed a similar claim against Adidas AG’s Reebok International Ltd, alleging Reebok’s Walk Ahead RS shoes infringed its Go Walk shoe patents.

Skechers filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)