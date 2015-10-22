FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skechers revenue misses estimates, stock plummets
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
A big bet on production
Energy & Environment
A big bet on production
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Skechers revenue misses estimates, stock plummets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sports footwear retailer Skechers USA Inc reported lower-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable sales and revenue, sending its shares down 35 percent after market.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $856.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, but missed the average analyst estimate of $876.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable sales grew 10.4 percent, less than the 10.6 percent rise analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Skechers rose to $66.6 million, or 43 cents per share in the third quarter, from $51.1 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Shares fell to a low of $30 after the bell on Thursday. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.