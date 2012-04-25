FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Full-priced shoes boost Skechers margins
April 25, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Full-priced shoes boost Skechers margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 loss/shr $0.07 vs est loss/shr $0.27

* Q1 sales $351.3 mln vs est $336.4 mln

* Shares up 18 pct in extended trade

April 25 (Reuters) - Shoemaker Skechers USA Inc reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by higher gross margins, sending its shares up 18 percent after market.

“With more full-price product at market, our gross margin percentage improved significantly,” Chief Financial Officer David Weinberg said.

The company, which competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp , Wolverine Worldwide Inc and VF Corp’s Timberland, said gross margins rose to 44.3 percent from 40.4 percent last year.

Skechers posted a net loss of $3.7 million, or 7 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $11.8 million, or 24 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts expected a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales dropped 26 percent to $351.3 million but were above analysts’ expectations of $336.4 million.

Shares of the Manhattan Beach, California-based company rose to $17.55 in trading after the bell. They had closed at $14.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

