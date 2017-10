STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - SKF : * CEO says stimulus for railway industry in China has not really had any impact * CEO says expects relatively unchanged Q4 sales to car industry * CEO says expects Q4 raw materials to be relatively unchanged yr/yr, slightly down vs Q3 * CEO says expects Q4 to be “toughest” quarter of the year * CEO says expects to reduce inventories by a couple of hundred million SEK more in Q4