STOCKHOLM, July 4 Sweden's SKF said on
Tuesday it was being sued by German automaker Daimler AG
in the wake of a 2014 EU settlement for violations of
competition rules in the European bearings industry.
European Union antitrust regulators in March 2014 fined SKF
and several other suppliers a total of 953 million euros ($1.08
billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.
The settlement left European carmakers eyeing possible legal
action. In November last year, SKF said German automaker BMW
had opened a lawsuit against the Swedish company and
other bearings makers.
"Daimler requests payment from SKF in the amount of at least
EUR 59 million plus interest and reimbursement of costs," SKF
said in a statement.
"SKF strongly believes that the activities sanctioned by the
European Commission have not caused any damage to its business
partners."
SKF, whose shares eased 0.9 percent versus a 0.5 percent
decline in the Stockholm bourse's blue chip index,
said Daimler had filed the lawsuit with Landgericht
Nurnberg-Furth in Germany.
