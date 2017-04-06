GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 6 Sweden's SKF, the
world's largest maker of industrial bearings, said on Thursday
it was not changing its demand forecast for the first quarter,
despite some investor expectations of an update with the quarter
now gone.
"I am not going to give any new guidance," SKF Chief
Executive Alrik Danielson said at a presentation for investors,
analysts and media at the group's capital markets day in
Gothenburg.
The firm, which counts Germany's Schaeffler AG as
its top rival, in February forecast slightly higher demand
compared to the year-ago quarter, by which it typically means
growth of 2-4 percent in sales volumes.
Some investors had expected SKF to signal higher growth than
forecast following strong manufacturing gauges and other lead
indicators in its main markets in recent months.
SKF shares fell 1.4 percent at 0940 GMT, underperforming a
0.3 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods &
Services Index.
