FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SKF Q3 profit close to forecast, sees slowing demand
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 17, 2012 / 11:13 AM / in 5 years

SKF Q3 profit close to forecast, sees slowing demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - World number one bearings maker SKF posted quarterly earnings just below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected demand to weaken slightly in the final months of the year in a downturn covering all its business areas.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the broader manufacturing sector, said third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.91 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.48 billion to just undershoot a mean forecast of 1.98 billion in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.