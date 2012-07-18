SKF sees flat demand after in-line Q2 profit

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - World number one bearings maker SKF posted a slightly bigger than expected fall in quarterly earnings on Wednesday and said it expected demand, already hit by market uncertainty, would remain flat in the third quarter.

Second-quarter operating earnings at the manufacturing bellwether fell to 2.05 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 2.62 billion and compared with a mean forecast of 2.08 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 19 analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)