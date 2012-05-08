FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
May 8, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

SKF CEO breathes caution on Asia, affirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - SKF, the world’s biggest bearings maker, has seen the second quarter so far develop in line with expectations for improving overall demand, but its top executive on Tuesday sounded a note of caution about Asia.

SKF, seen as a bellwether for the manufacturing sector, said in April it saw market demand picking up slightly in the second quarter from the first on the back of higher activity in Asia and Latin America and a smaller improvement in North America.

“I would say overall it confirms what we thought would happen,” Chief Executive Tom Johnstone said of the beginning of the second quarter at an analysts’ conference.

“Although I would say we need to see India and China continue to improve during the quarter to hit that outlook.”

Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; writing by Niklas Pollard

