Bearings maker SKF warns on demand, shares slide
June 13, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Bearings maker SKF warns on demand, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - SKF, the world’s biggest bearings maker, said on Wednesday that it would see somewhat weaker demand in the second quarter due to weakness in markets in western Europe and Asia.

The company said in a statement it now sees demand at the same level as in the first quarter of the year, sending its shares down sharply.

SKF said in April it expected demand to be relatively unchanged in Europe, slightly higher in North America and higher in Asia and Latin America in the second quarter compared to the first. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

