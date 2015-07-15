UPDATE 2-SKF sees slower demand as Europe weighs, hitting shares

* SKF Q2 profit falls short of forecast

* Says weak Europe to subdue demand in third quarter

* Shares fall 7 percent, weigh on manufacturing stocks (Adds CEO comments, analyst, share price)

By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SKF, the world’s largest bearings maker, said it saw demand softening in the third quarter because of sluggish industrial production and weakness in Europe, sending a chill through the manufacturing sector.

After reporting quarterly core earnings that fell short of market expectations, SKF shares tumbled 7 percent by 0830 GMT. Its subdued outlook also weighed on manufacturing stocks such as Sandvik and Trelleborg.

SKF, one of the first European companies to report its quarterly results, is viewed as a manufacturing bellwether. Its bearings are found in products ranging from skateboards to wind turbines.

The company said it would start an improvement programme for its automotive unit, which has lagged in profitability for years, but said it would remain part of the group, dousing speculation it could be sold.

“Demand is not there and the outlook is a disappointment,” Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Peder Frolen said.

“Regarding automotive this is an internal thing where they will cut costs and review the product portfolio, but I don’t think the market will be convinced that they will manage to turn it around.”

CEO Alrik Danielson said weakness in demand in Europe partly reflected many companies’ slower exports of products using SKF components to emerging markets.

“As we enter the third quarter we experience a relatively weak industrial production in many parts of the world, especially in heavy industry, in agriculture, oil and gas, and in some areas industry in general,” he said on a conference call.

Buoyed by a weaker Swedish crown currency and despite tepid sales, SKF’s adjusted operating profit rose to 2.58 billion crowns ($303.1 million) from 2.22 billion a year ago, lagging a mean forecast of 2.74 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, a rival of Germany’s Schaeffler AG and U.S. Timken, said the review of the automotive business would look at its product portfolio and manufacturing operations.

“The automotive business is more entangled with the general SKF business than one may think,” Danielson said. “So it is not so easy to just say that if it doesn’t reach a certain performance level, it can be divested as a unit.”

Danielson, at the helm since the turn of the year, had made an automotive turnaround one of his priorities. He also unveiled plans in January to cut 1,500 jobs to push ahead toward a 15 percent margin target. ($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Keith Weir)