FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SKF Q4 profit in line, sees flat demand in Q1
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 28, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

SKF Q4 profit in line, sees flat demand in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - SKF, the world’s biggest bearings maker, posted a rise in fourth quarter earnings in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the first quarter to be flat.

The Swedish manufacturer also said it would cut about 1,500 white collar staff as it reorganised under its new CEO Alrik Danielson.

Adjusted operating profit at the group rose to 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($257 million) from a year-ago 1.8 billion, right in line the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1677 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.