SKF Q4 profit in line, sees flat demand in Q1

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - SKF, the world’s biggest bearings maker, posted a rise in fourth quarter earnings in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected demand in the first quarter to be flat.

The Swedish manufacturer also said it would cut about 1,500 white collar staff as it reorganised under its new CEO Alrik Danielson.

Adjusted operating profit at the group rose to 2.1 billion Swedish crowns ($257 million) from a year-ago 1.8 billion, right in line the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1677 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)