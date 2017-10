STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - SKF : * Says expects demand in Q4 versus Q3 to be slightly lower

for the group, for all the business areas and for Europe, Asia and North

America, relatively unchanged in Latin America * Says manufacturing in next quarter is expected to be lower year on year and slightly lower compared to third quarter * Says will continue to adjust cost base going forward * to run production below sales to reduce inventories, support cash flow.