SK Hynix says to boost flash memory chip output

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said on Thursday it plans to increase output of flash memory chips, commonly used in mobile devices, by converting a chip production line into NAND flash chip only.

The line in South Korea currently produces both NAND flash chips and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips.

The firm also expected its NAND shipments to grow by around 20 percent in the third quarter, while DRAM shipments would grow around the mid-single digit percent from the second quarter. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)