FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix Q4 swings to profit but misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

SK Hynix Q4 swings to profit but misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc returned to a quarterly operating profit on Wednesday, helped by solid mobile component sales to Apple Inc and Chinese customers.

Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics , Japan’s Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based Micron Technology, reported 55 billion won ($50 million) in October-December operating profit, versus a 106 billion won loss a year ago.

The result, which comes after a small loss in the previous quarter, missed an average forecast of 123 billion won profit from 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, as weak sales of computer memory chips outweighed strong demand from mobile device makers.

It was also below a 93 billion won profit forecast by Thomson Reuters StarMine’s SmartEstimate, which places more emphasis on timely projections from the most accurate analysts. Recent strength in the South Korean currency and disappointing sales of Apple’s iPhone during the year-end holiday season were behind the lower forecasts in the SmartEstimate.

Apple became Hynix’s largest customer last year and generates around 30 percent of the South Korean firm’s revenue, according to analysts. The Cupertino California-based firm has widened its supplier base and moved away from its key supplier and rival Samsung.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.