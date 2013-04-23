FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix Q1 beats forecasts as chip prices soar
April 23, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 4 years ago

SK Hynix Q1 beats forecasts as chip prices soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted its second straight quarter of profit as computer memory chip prices rallied because of slower supply growth.

Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics , Japan’s Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based Micron Technology, reported 317 billion won ($282.8 million) in operating profit for January-March, versus a loss of 264 billion won a year ago.

The earnings, which also mark a sharp improvement from the previous quarter’s 55 billion won profit, beat analysts’ average forecast of a 205 billion won profit.

Commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM) prices have jumped 61 percent so far this year in the spot market as suppliers curtailed output amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

Suppliers also converted some of their capacity for production of more profitable chips used in smartphones and tablets instead.

