SK Hynix reports record profit on DRAM price surge
July 24, 2013 / 11:50 PM / in 4 years

SK Hynix reports record profit on DRAM price surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted a record quarterly profit on Thursday as computer memory chip prices continued to rally on the back of tight supply and strong sales of mobile devices.

Hynix, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Japan’s Toshiba Corp and U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc, reported 1.1 trillion won ($988.5 million) in operating profit for April-June, beating analysts’ consensus forecast of 916 billion won.

Prices of commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM), used in personal computers, have almost doubled so far this year even as global PC shipments slumped 10.9 percent in the second quarter, their fifth consecutive quarterly decline.

Chipmakers are benefiting from years of cautious investment designed to keep supply in check, and the conversion of factory capacity to more profitable chips used in smartphones and tablets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
